(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s two-hour Season 6 finale of “The Masked Singer.”)

“The Masked Singer” crowned its latest winner Wednesday after a sixth-season that featured the Fox singing competition’s first-ever bracket-style format. That meant that the two finalists up for the Golden Mask Trophy tonight, Bull and Queen of Hearts, had both beaten out all of the competition in Groups A and B, respectively, and never competed against each other until the two-hour finale.

But by the end of the episode, “The Masked Singer” judges had picked which of the two top masked performers had earned the 1st place title.

Before we got to that big reveal and the subsequent unmaskings, the holiday-themed episode kicked off with Bull singing Burl Ives’ “Holly Jolly Christmas” and Queen of Hearts performing her rendition of Frank Sinatra’s version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Then viewers were treated to a recap of some “Masked Singer” highlights before we got down to the serious business in the second hour of the finale: the final two performances given by Bull and Queen of Hearts before a winner was picked.

Bull chose to sing Des’ree’s “You Gotta Be” and “Invisible” by Hunter Hayes, while Queen of Hearts selected “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye and Katy Perry’s “Firework.”

Once they were done, it was time for judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy, and the studio audience to vote for who they thought should be “The Masked Singer” Season 6 winner.

Queen of Hearts came out on top, making Bull first runner-up.

Bull was unmasked first to reveal Todrick Hall, while winner Queen of Hearts ended up being Jewel.

Scherzinger was the only one of “The Masked Singer” judges to correctly guess that Hall was the Bull, while Jeong said Taye Diggs, McCarthy picked Adam Lambert and Thicke assumed Sisqo. On the flip side, every one of them guessed that Queen of Hearts was Jewel, except for Jeong.

Nicole’s quality guesses landed her the judges’ coveted Golden Ear Trophy, which goes to the panelist who had the most correct first-impression guesses throughout the season.

Including Jewel’s Queen of Hearts and Hall’s Bull, the full lineup of “The Masked Singer” Season 6’s unmasked contestants included: Banana Split (Katharine McPhee and David Foster), Skunk (Faith Evans), Mallard (Willie Robertson), Caterpillar (Bobby Berk), Pepper (Natasha Bedingfield), Jester (Johnny Rotten), Beach Ball (Honey Boo and Mama June), Hamster (Rob Schneider), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer), Octopus (Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Pufferfish (Toni Braxton), Dalmatian (Tyga) and Baby (Larry the Cable Guy).

Per Fox, “The Masked Singer” Season 6 contestants “boast a combined 85 Grammy Nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy Nominations, 12 Razzie Award Nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards.”

“The Masked Singer” Christmas singalong special airs next Wednesday at 8/7c on Fox.