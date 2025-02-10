UTA Names Cassandra Bujarski as Chief Communications Officer

UTA has named Cassandra Bujarski as its new Chief Communications Officer, the agency announced Monday.

Bujarski, who previously served as Partner and Head of the Los Angeles office at FGS Global, will report directly to UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. She replaces Richard Siklos, who left the agency in January.

In her new role, Bujarski will oversee UTA’s global communications strategy and work with the company’s leadership team to advance the agency’s mission. She brings over two decades of experience advising Fortune 500 companies in entertainment, media and technology sectors.

“Cassandra’s wealth of experience and varied skill set make her the ideal person to lead our company’s communications during a pivotal time of growth and innovation. Her deep expertise in shaping communication strategies and navigating critical issues for some of the most influential brands in entertainment, media and tech will be invaluable as we continue to position UTA on the global stage,” Zimmer said in a statement.

“I am thrilled to be joining UTA, a company renowned for its creativity, innovation and client-first approach,” Bujarski added. “I look forward to partnering with Jeremy and the incredibly talented team at UTA to build a world-class communications function and amplify the company’s leading position at such a transformative moment for the entertainment, sports and media industries.”

During her tenure at FGS Global, Bujarski developed and executed corporate positioning and media relations programs for clients including 21st Century FOX, Activision Blizzard, Wynn, MGM, Viacom, Beats Electronics, Snap Inc., Sonos, Vizio and Bumble. Her expertise spans strategic communications for financial transactions and special situations, including IPOs, mergers, acquisitions, crises, and litigation.