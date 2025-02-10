PS (PopSugar) Recognized as Part of Vox Media Union

Add PS to the Vox Media Union. The editorial employees of the company formerly known as Pop Sugar won voluntary recognition from management at Vox Media, meaning they will officially be part of the organization’s union with the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE).

On Jan. 22, the first day of negotiations, the 300-member Vox Media Union demanded that the 20-member PS unit be granted union recognition. Under this new agreement, PS editorial employees will be fully covered under the Vox Media Union collective bargaining agreement once negotiations conclude and the contract is ratified by members. These negotiations with management have been ongoing and are part of a third collective bargaining agreement.

The Vox Media Union is currently negotiating for fair increases in compensation that include both inflation and cost of living increases. It is also arguing for expanded worker benefits, protections around artificial intelligence, enhanced protections in the event of layoffs or termination and a commitment to diversity initiatives, just to name a few of the organization’s key issues.

“This marks a significant step forward in our efforts,” PS staff members wrote in a statement to press. “We are encouraged that the company has listened to our concerns and made the right decision by voluntarily recognizing PS as part of the Vox Media Union. We look forward to joining our colleagues across the organization and are optimistic about a productive bargaining season ahead.”

As Vox Media Union and The Dodo Union continue to negotiate with management over similar issues, Vox Media still refuses to include employees of The Dodo in the union. In February, the organization added members of the Thrillist Union and The Dodo Union to the Vox Media Union.