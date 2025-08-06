UTA Adds Gabe Tesoriero and Kate Cafaro to Communications Team

United Talent Agency (UTA) is expanding the company’s communications department with the addition of Gabe Tesoriero and Kate Cafaro, the agency announced on Wednesday.

Based in New York and Los Angeles respectively, Tesoriero and Cafaro will both serve as Vice President of Corporate Communications, with Tesoriero leading communications for UTA’s global Music division and Cafaro heading up communications for the agency’s Filmed Entertainment division. Both will report to Senior Vice President, Claudia Russo and Cassandra Bujarski, who joined the agency in February as Chief Communications Officer.

Previously, Tesoriero served as EVP of Media & Brand Strategy for Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music Group and spent over ten years overseeing the company’s communications practice. Throughout his career, he has executed strategic media campaigns for the biggest names in music, including Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Frank Ocean, Pusha T, Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Jeezy, Nas, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, The Roots and many others.

Last year, Tesoriero launched his own company Screaming Target, where he managed a diverse, highly-curated roster of clients, including legendary rap duo Clipse, Alamo Records/Santa Anna Records and their artists Rod Wave and Bossman Dlow, PartyNextDoor via Drake’s OVO Sound, the Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Wu-Tang Forever’ tour, and veteran rock band Phish, who garnered a Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame nomination this year. He began his career working with clients Roc-A-Fella Records, VP Records and more.

Cafaro comes to UTA from Amazon MGM Studios, where she helped lead corporate and executive communications. Previously, she worked at ICM Partners, overseeing enterprise communications and handling social impact, political, and inclusion communications as well as its business and trade media relations. Earlier, she worked for CBS Media Ventures, managing communications for multiple Emmy-nominated syndicated series. She began her career at Warner Records.