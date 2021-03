UTA Names Jean-Rene Zetrenne as Chief People Officer and Partner

UTA has named Jean-Rene Zetrenne its chief people officer to lead the agency’s human resources department and has also appointed him as a UTA partner.

Zetrenne previously served as chief talent officer for Ogilvy USA and worked there for more than a decade. Zetrenne begins his new role in late March.

Prior to joining UTA, Zetrenne served as a member of Ogilvy USA’s North America executive leadership team. As chief talent officer, Zetrenne led Ogilvy’s recruitment, retention and development efforts for its 2,500 North American employees. Earlier in his Ogilvy career, he led talent strategy for the company’s global digital media practice. Zetrenne also has held senior human resources positions with Gillette, PepsiCo and Accenture.

“If the upheaval and disruption of the past year has taught us anything, it’s that the resilience, resourcefulness and drive of our people are the single most valuable asset of our company and the services we are able to provide to our clients,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement. “Jene-Rene has devoted his career to helping global companies expand and evolve by building highly driven, dynamic and diverse teams. We are fortunate to have him leading these efforts at UTA at such a defining moment for our business, our workplace and our company culture.”

“At this pivotal moment in time, the worlds of entertainment, media, sports and the arts have a profoundly important role to play in both the global economy and culture,” Zetrenne said. “Central to that story are people, my colleagues and the clients they serve. I am delighted to join the visionary team at UTA and excited to set our global people strategy and position us for growth on the road ahead.”

Zetrenne has an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. He also has served on the boards for the Council of Urban Professionals and the Waldorf School. Currently based in New York, Zetrenne will relocate to UTA’s Beverly Hills headquarters.