Beyonce Agent and UTA Partner Andrea Nelson Meigs to Exit

Beyonce’s agent and UTA partner Andrea Nelson Meigs will depart the company at the end of the year. The news was announced to employees Friday morning, TheWrap has learned.

The talent and literary agent will take a hiatus to pursue outside opportunities after over 25 years as an agent. Meigs’ exit comes amidst end-of-year staff cuts at UTA, which began earlier this week.

“Andrea has had a remarkable career that has spanned decades, representing and helping build the careers of some of the biggest names in entertainment. We thank Andrea for her many contributions to UTA. We are sad to see her go and support her in her transition as she starts her next chapter,” Chris Hart and Jay Gassner said in a joint statement.

Meigs joined UTA in 2020 after a long run at ICM and her clients included Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Courtney B. Vance, Ellen Burstyn, Quvenzhane Wallis, Aunjanue Ellis and Jill Scott.

She was described as a “trailblazer” who had a “significant impact” on the industry in an internal memo to staff, a copy of which was obtained by TheWrap. The memo also noted that she trained many and amplified “important and diverse voices, particularly for women and people of color.”

The agency is also coming under scrutiny for its silence over client Tony Hinchcliffe, whose racist remarks at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally last weekend continue to have ripple effects on the presidential election.