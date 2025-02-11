UTA Promotes 114 to the Agency Ranks Across 28 Divisions

UTA has promoted 114 employees across its global operations to the agency ranks, with women making up 65% of those elevated and nearly 30% identifying as people of color, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The promotions span 28 divisions across six office locations, including MP Lit, TV Lit, Talent, Unscripted Television, Entertainment & Culture Marketing, Creators, News & Broadcasting, Production Arts, Independent Film, Comedy Touring, Ventures, Technology, Finance & Accounting, KLUTCH Sports, Media Rights, MediaLink, and additional departments. The majority of new Agents came through UTA’s Agent Training Program.

“These promotions come at an exciting time for our company as we invest in our future and recognize the people who make our success possible,” UTA President David Kramer said in a statement to TheWrap. “Each of these individuals has set a consistently high standard through their contributions and dedication and we’re proud to celebrate their achievements.”

The announcement comes during a period of expansion for UTA, which recently acquired ROOF football (now part of KLUTCH Sports) in 2024, opened new London offices in 2023, and acquired the UK’s Curtis Brown Group in 2022.

View the full list of UTA Agents below.