‘Valley Girl’ Musical Remake Trailer Is, Like, Totally ’80s and Rad (Video)

Film starring Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse hits digital early on May 8

April 16, 2020

Orion Classics has dropped the first trailer for the musical remake of the 1983 teen romance classic “Valley Girl,” and the distributor has revealed that the film will now hit digital on May 8.

And the first look, is, like, ya know, totally ’80s and rad.

Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse star in “Valley Girl” — which is a remake of the film starring Nicolas Cage and Deborah Foreman — but this time with a musical take. The film is told as a flashback to the ’80s, with the mom of her own teen girl remembering her life as an ’80s jukebox musical. The trailer itself includes colorful takes on The Go-Go’s and A-Ha and should scratch that ’80s nostalgia itch if you’re still waiting on “Wonder Woman 1984” or the next season of “Stranger Things.”

Julie (Jessica Rothe) is the ultimate ’80s Valley Girl. That is, until she falls hard for Randy (Josh Whitehouse), a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything Julie stands for. Despite push-back from friends and family, Julie must break out of the safety of her world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Valley Girl.

Rachel Lee Goldenberg (“Between Two Ferns”) directs “Valley Girl,” which also stars Chloe Bennet, Mae Whitman, Ashleigh Murray, Jessie Ennis, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Alicia Silverstone, Camila Morrone and YouTube star Logan Paul.

Harvey Mason Jr. also produced the ’80s rock ‘n roll soundtrack for the musical, and Mandy Moore choreographed the film’s dance numbers. Amy Talkington wrote the screenplay, and “Valley Girl” is produced by Matt Smith and Steven J. Wolfe.

Way back in 2018, MGM pulled the film from its release schedule after it was originally meant for release in June of 2019, and now Orion Classics is giving the film a surprise release as early as next month on digital.

Watch the first trailer for “Valley Girl” above.

