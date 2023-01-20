‘Vampire Academy’ and ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Canceled on Peacock

Say goodbye to “One of Us Is Lying” and “Vampire Academy.” On Friday, Peacock canceled both shows, the latest in a wave of cancelations as studios, streamers and networks cut costs heading into 2023.

“One of Us Is Lying,” the very first pilot Peacock ordered to series, debuted in 2021 and was renewed for a second season, which premiered last fall. “Vampire Academy” has been staked through the heart after just one season.

Originally in development at E!, “One of Us Is Lying” was executive produced by John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions and produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Dario Madrona, who co-created the Spanish-language Netflix series “Elite,” was showrunner. Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot, which was written by Erica Saleh. Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Barrett Carnahan, Jessica McLeod and Melissa Collazo starred.

Based on the YA Books by author by Richelle Mead — previously adapted as a 2014 film starring Zoey Deutch — “Vampire Academy” was created by Julie Plec of “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals” and “Legacies,” and Marguerite MacIntyre. The series follows a vampire princess and the half-vampire guardian trained to protect her. Lucy Fry, Sisi Stringer, Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, J. August Richards, and Anita-Joy Uwajeh starred.

Deadline first reported the news.

Moore mourned the series soon after news broke.