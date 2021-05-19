‘Vampire Academy’ Series From Julie Plec Gets Series Order at Peacock

“The Vampire Diaries” creator Julie Plec is jumping back into the world of fanged bloodsuckers for a series adaptation of the “Vampire Academy” books for Peacock.

The project has received a 10-episode straight-to-series order from the streaming service, with Plec set to serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside longtime collaborator Marguerite MacIntyre.

Based on the young adult paranormal romance novels by author Richelle Mead, “Vampire Academy” follows two young women whose friendship “transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society.” It is described as a “serialized and sexy drama” that “combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.”

Plec, whose credits also include “Vampire Diaries” spinoffs “The Originals” and “Legacies,” as well as The CW’s “Roswell, New Mexico,” describes Mead’s book series as a personal favorite.

“When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was ‘Vampire Academy,’” she said in a statement.

Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayer and Jillian DeFrehn also serve as executive producers on the series.

“Julie Plec created one of the biggest fan-favorite universes with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and its spin-off series ‘The Originals’ and ‘Legacies,’ and we are excited to deliver this passionate audience a brand new story on Peacock,” Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said. “Julie is known for binge-able, enthralling dramas and we know VAMPIRE ACADEMY will keep Peacock viewers right on the edge of their seats.”

“From ‘The Vampire Diaries’ to ‘The Originals,’ Julie has mastered captivating audiences with memorable characters, compelling storylines and delicious escapism,” Erin Underhill, president of Universal TV, added. “’Vampire Academy’ delivers them all! We are very excited to see Julie’s ambitious and creative vision of this distinct world come to life, and can’t wait to share the series with Peacock viewers. I have no doubt fans will love what she’s cooked up.”