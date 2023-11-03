Ariana Madix accuses Tom Sandoval of trying to murder her dog in the first look at “Vanderpump Rules” Season 11.

Just as the legion of fans head to Las Vegas for this year’s BravoCon, the network is already announcing news from its hit shows. Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” will come back to TV screens in the New Year, and one of the main storylines will be centered on the cast as they navigate the aftermath of the cheating scandal between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval.

In the trailer, the cast can be seen already choosing whose side they’re on and they’re marking it in the sand.

“To lose his best friend. His business is up the creek. Everything has gone wrong in his life,” Lisa Vanderpump says about Sandoval in the one-minute clip.

In another scene, Madix states Sandoval attempted to take her dog’s life.

“Ruin my life, my home, and then f–ing attempt to kill my f—ing dog. My lawyer will be dealing with you,” Madix says to Sandoval.

“I can’t wait,” Bravo executive Andy Cohen said about the series on Friday during BravoCon 2023. “They hit the ground running where they left off and it sounds like there are some new friendships that are forged.” The series makes its Season 11 return in January 2024.

“With resentments, acceptance and shifting alliances, this group attempts to navigate the lines drawn in the sand while rebuilding friendships, developing their businesses and healing from past relationships,” Bravo’s description for the new season read.

The full “Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 cast includes Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, along with friends Ally Lewber and Brock Davies.

On the Persian Gulf coast of the United Arab Emirates, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” are adding to their pack in the new wife Taleen Marie. She’s a mother of two and the founder of fitness training and coaching company, Tal Fitness. Marie will join her castmates Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury in Season 2 “RHOD.”

“Below Deck,” “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Summer House Martha’s Vineyard” and “Top Chef” are also geared up to air new seasons next year.