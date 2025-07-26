‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 12 Teaser Pokes Fun at Cast Shake-Up: ‘Help Wanted’

In the wake of the cross-season drama dubbed Scandoval, “Vanderpump Rules” overhauled its cast of characters around SUR owner Lisa Vanderpump going into Season 12. Bravo released a brief teaser for the upcoming season on Friday, poking fun at what came before to hint at what’s coming next.

The 15-second clip shows Lisa Vanderpump putting up a “Help Wanted” sign on the door of her sexy, unique restaurant before looking at the camera and winking. A text card then states, “It’s time for a shift.”

“The faces may have changed, but my rules? They’ve stayed the same,” Vanderpump says in the clip. You can watch the teaser for yourself, below.

In November 2024, it was announced that Bravo’s hit reality show “Vanderpump Rules” was in for a total overhaul. Following two seasons of Scandoval, the show sought to build a new cast from the ground up around the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star. The reboot will also include a retrospective special looking back at the first 11 seasons of the show.

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between,” Vanderpump said in a statement at the time. “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

“VPR’s” big debacle began in the show’s 10th season. At the time, Tom Sandoval allegedly cheated on his longtime girlfriend (and co-star) Ariana Madix — with her then-best friend, Raquel Leviss. Leviss herself, meanwhile, is the ex-fiancée of James Kennedy, who, you guessed it, was yet another cast member.

New shift. Same rules. #PumpRules Season 12 shakes things up soon🍸 pic.twitter.com/JjkdAZxKLn — Bravo (@BravoTV) July 25, 2025

You can see why they needed to reboot.

The Scandoval drama continued into the show’s 11th season, where Sandoval, Madix and Kennedy all returned. Leviss, on the other hand, did not. The scandal was big enough that it broke containment from the show itself, becoming a popular topic in tabloids and online circles. Since the news of the overhaul, Sandoval has been making appearances on other reality programs, such as “The Traitors” and “America’s Got Talent,” while Madix is now the host of “Love Island USA.”

A release date for “Vanderpump Rules” Season 12 has not been set.