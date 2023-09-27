“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval is launching a new podcast titled “Everybody Loves Tom,” and he’s leveraging the widespread hate he’s faced over the past months as part of its promotion.

The podcast, hosted by the actor, model and mixologist, is set to premiere Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET across platforms, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. After a cheating scandal on “Vanderpump Rules” plunged Sandoval into controversy earlier this year, the podcast teases that the host will share behind-the-scenes stories from the Bravo reality show.

The official logline for the podcast is as follows: “Join Tom as he welcomes an eclectic mix of celebrities, musicians, and friends for candid and entertaining conversations. From juicy behind-the-scenes ‘VPR’ stories to discussions about music, fashion, cocktails and so much more.”

In one of the new promos for the series, the reality star takes a look back at the insults that have been thrown at him since his affair with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel Leviss, which was subsequently dubbed #scandoval by fans.

“You have bad skin,” Jennifer Lawrence said of the host during a segment of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in the clip, while Amy Schumer admit she’s “always been annoyed” by Sandoval and Alyssa Farah Griffin calls him the “Donald Trump of ex-boyfriends” on “The View.” As various media figures call Sandoval a “narcissist,” and other insults, Sandoval addresses the hate head-on with a lamenting “you guys…”

In addition to the new podcast, Sandoval can be seen as a contestant on Fox reality series “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” while ex-girlfriend and fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix performs on this season’s “Dancing With the Stars” on ABC.

“Everybody Loves Tom” premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET across all podcast platforms.