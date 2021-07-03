Vanessa Williams Sings ‘Black National Anthem’ at ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Event, Ruffles Feathers

Vanessa Williams’ performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” alongside “The Star-Spangled Banner” at PBS’ annual “A Capitol Fourth” celebration has rubbed many on social media the wrong way, as the song is widely known as the “Black national anthem.”

As news of the pre-recorded performance hit Twitter on Saturday, people began to blast the upcoming special as “racist” and promoting “segregationism.” Specifically, many took the use of the phrase “Black national anthem” in The Hill’s coverage of the event to mean that the 4th of July will no longer represent all Americans.

For instance, Newsmax host Steve Cortes simply wrote, “We have one national anthem…” in response to The Hill’s tweet.

We have one national anthem… pic.twitter.com/pLFbB28OIJ — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 3, 2021

Florida-based politician Lavern Spicer took up the issue with Williams herself, tweeting, “Vanessa honey, a BLACK national anthem is something a Black African Country would have, not a country like America that exists for everyone.”

Vanessa honey, a BLACK national anthem is something a Black African Country would have, not a country like America that exists for everyone 🇺🇸🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/ZLt8kZLRSU — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) July 3, 2021

In an interview with The Associated Press published Friday, Williams said that she would be performing the song as a way to promote Juneteenth during the show, which is airing less than a month after President Biden signed the holiday commemorating when slaves were officially emancipated in the U.S. into law.

According to the NAACP, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was written as a poem by organization leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900, and his brother, John Rosamond Johnson, later wrote the music to accompany the words. Although the song has been a staple of Black culture, Beyoncé significantly increased its visibility when she sang it during her landmark Coachella performance in 2018.

Check out some of the other disapproving takes here.

Separate, but equal. MLK would be proud. — RR Cooper (@RCooper49) July 3, 2021

Who’s singing the Asian and Latino ones? — Dan Madia (@Daniel_G_Madia) July 3, 2021

There is only one national anthem. This is segregationism pure and simple. Shame on @JoeBiden if he doesn’t demand an end to this racist activity. https://t.co/Knm8ngj7Gs — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) July 3, 2021

It it possible to have a “Black National Anthem” and still expect to have unity ? 🤔 https://t.co/lZYEsuxdGX — Dash Riprock 🇺🇸 (@PhilMcCrackin44) July 3, 2021

"Black National Anthem" the white Democrat that was responsible for slavery & segregation has never wanted blacks to integrate themselves into American society & see themselves as part of the American fabric b/c their political model is based on keeping blacks segregated & angry — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) July 3, 2021

I 100% refuse to recognize the black national anthem. We are one nation, under God and indivisible. There are no separate national anthems. — Texas Cow Puncher (@texan40) July 3, 2021

As “Black national anthem” began trending, several people that are in support of Williams’ performance took the opportunity to educate the Twitterverse on the storied history of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and to take a few shots at those that were unaware of it.

Conservatives who are railing against critics race theory need to just look at these replies. This should reassure you that the true history of our country has never been taught. https://t.co/KXCExGiD3k — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 3, 2021

Reading comments of people that had no idea there has been an informal "black national anthem" for 100 years is exactly why we need to expand our historical context to include more facts in the teaching of this nation. — Nikki Parker (@chnikki) July 3, 2021

Forever grateful. I went to elementary/middle school in Roosevelt, Long Island – where we sang this, along with the national anthem daily. We also celebrated Kwanzaa, and learned Black history. I never realized how imp. that was until now. https://t.co/5NT2RHm9AV — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) July 3, 2021

People trippin over the singing of Lift Every Voice and Sing, aka, The Black National Anthem, at the Capitol Fourth celebration… just need to read the lyrics and chill pic.twitter.com/JUE60cTXZL — 𝙰𝚕𝚍𝚘 𝙶𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚒𝚊 (@AldoBarkeeper) July 3, 2021

My main question for people who didn't know there was a Black National Anthem: Does this mean you didn't see Beyonce's Coachella performance? Or did you think Lift Every Voice and Sing was a deep cut song from the Dangerously in Love Album? pic.twitter.com/a1oqVwKsIy — Brittney Cottingham (@bbcott) July 3, 2021

For the conservatives losing their minds at the idea of a ‘Black National Anthem,’ maybe you should consider why a song became so important in that community, and what led to the feeling that led to the creation of a ‘separate,’ national anthem. — Jacob Senory (@jsenory) July 3, 2021