Considering that the disarray in the House of Representatives is, at this point, downright comical (with Kevin McCarthy failing, for the ninth time, to secure the role of speaker), it’s not exactly a shock that actual comedians will want to weigh in on the situation.

Enter David Mandel, who served as a writer, producer and showrunner on HBO’s hit series “Veep.” On Thursday, he shared a letter to Twitter from “Jonah Ryan,” who on the show was an impeached vice president, offering his services as the new House speaker. “The constitution doesn’t actually say that the Speaker must be a member of Congress, so it can be anyone and since Elon Musk has made it clear that he doesn’t want the job, I believe I am the next, logical choice,” the letter reads.

You can read the letter below, which includes “the reasons the J-Man could be speaker” (“If Prince William ever came at me, I would knock him on his ass”) and comparing Nancy Pelosi’s white suit to Deion Saunders:

A message from Former Vice President Johah Ryan @VeepHBO pic.twitter.com/MUk3Wswsny — David Mandel (@DavidHMandel) January 5, 2023

Mandel was a writer on “Saturday Night Live” and “Seinfeld” and helped Kevin Smith develop “Clerks” into a frustratingly short-lived animated series on ABC. He’s also written for “The Simpsons” and written and directed episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” On the film side of things, Mandel co-wrote “EuroTrip” (worth watching for Matt Damon’s cameo alone), Sacha Baron Cohen’s “The Dictator,” the famously chaotic Mike Myers-led “Cat in the Hat” and HBO’s underrated made-for-cable movie “Clear History,” starring Larry David, Bill Hader and Michael Keaton.

You can watch all of “Veep” (and “Clear History”) on HBO Max. Mandel’s new HBO series about the Watergate break-in, “White House Plumbers,” is scheduled to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max later this year.