Venice Film Festival Adds 'Dune,' 'The Last Duel,' 'Spencer' to 2021 Lineup

The Venice Film Festival on Monday announced the full lineup for the 2021 edition of the festival, and buzzy Hollywood blockbusters like "Dune," "The Last Duel" and "Spencer" and more will premiere at the fest.

This year's La Biennale, now in its 78th year, will also feature new films from directors Edgar Wright, Paul Schrader, Jane Campion, Maggie Gyllenhaal and more.

As previously reported, Venice will kick off on its opening night with the world premiere of Pedro Almodóvar's "Parallel Mothers," which is playing in competition. It will be joined in the main competition competing for the Golden Lion by "The Card Counter," the next film from Schrader that stars Oscar Isaac. There's also "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon," which is directed by "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" filmmaker Ana Lily Amanpour and stars Kate Hudson.

Some other notable competition titles inculude Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter" with Olivia Colman, Paolo Sorrentino's "The Hand of God," Pablo Larrain's "Spencer" starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana and Campion's "The Power of the Dog," starring Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Playing out of competition at the festival include "Dune," "Last Night in Soho," "The Last Duel" and the previously announced "Halloween Kills," which is playing at the festival as part of a larger tribute to Jamie Lee Curtis.

The last two years, Venice has emerged as a festival that has predicted the Oscar race more so than in years past and has attracted Hollywood premieres in the same way Toronto has for years. For the last two years, American films have won the Golden Lion: Chloé Zhao's "Nomadland" last year and "Joker" the year before that.

This year's Venice Film Festival runs from November 1-11. See the full lineup here.