Venice Film Festival Is Still on for September, Governor Confirms

Annual festival is set to be held Sept. 2-12

Luca Zaia, governor of the Italian region of Veneto, announced on Sunday that plans are still moving forward to hold the Venice Film Festival from Sept. 2-12.

The confirmation comes days after the Venice Biennale, which organizes the film festival, moved the dates for its 17th International Architecture Exhibition to 2021, but maintained the dates for the film festival. Zaia, who is also a board member on the Biennale, said that while the festival will move forward, attendees should expect that fewer films will be featured. Cate Blanchett is set to preside over the festival’s jury.

Also Read: Cannes Admits Physical Festival Is Impossible, Turns to Other Plans

If it is held, the Venice Film Festival would be the first major gathering for the global film industry since the pandemic forced studios, film productions and movie theaters to shut down worldwide, starting with China in January and spreading across the globe by March. The Cannes Film Festival, which would have held its closing ceremony on Sunday, was officially canceled two weeks ago.

Italy will reopen its borders to international travelers on June 3, with plans to reopen gyms and public pools on Monday and movie theaters on June 15. The country recorded 119 new deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, bringing its death toll to 32,735, the third-highest total in the world after the United States and Britain.