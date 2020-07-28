Venice Film Festival Lineup Includes Record 8 Features With Female Directors in Competition

This year’s pandemic-altered Venice Film Festival will include a record number of competition films directed by women, festival organizers announced on Tuesday. And two of those are also the only Hollywood studio films to make the competition lineup — Mona Fastvold’s “The World to Come” and Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland.”

In all, eight of the 18 competition features have a female director — an improvement from last year, when just two made the cut.

“Nomadland,” a drama starring Frances McDormand released by Searchlight Pictures, will simultaneously premiere through the Toronto Film Festival as well as through the New York Film Festival and the now-canceled Telluride fest (at a special drive-in screening in Southern California). Sony’s “The World to Come” stars Casey Affleck, Vanessa Kirby and Katherine Waterston.

Also Read: Frances McDormand's 'Nomadland' to Get Joint World Premiere From Venice and Toronto Film Festivals

Other top titles screening out competition include Roger Michell’s “The Duke” starring Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent, Nathan Grossman’s documentary “Greta” about teenage climate-change activist Greta Thunberg, Gia Coppola’s “Mainstream” starring Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke; and Orson Welles’ “Hopper/Welles,” which captures a two-hour conversation between the famed director and actor-director Dennis Hopper in 1970.

Here’s the complete list of Venice Film Festival titles.

VENEZIA 77 – COMPETITION

In Between Dying, dir: Hilal Baydarov

Le Sorelle Macaluso, dir: Emma Dante

The World To Come, dir: Mona Fastvold

Nuevo Orden, dir: Michel Franco

Lovers, dir: Nicole Garcia

Laila in Haifa, dir: Amos Gitai

Dear Comrades, dir: Andrei Konchalovsky

Wife Of A Spy, dir: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Sun Children, dir: Majid Majidi

Pieces Of A Woman, dir: Kornel Mundruczo

Miss Marx, dir: Susanna Nicchiarelli

Padrenostro, dir: Claudio Noce

Notturno, dir: Gianfranco Rosi

Never Gonna Snow Again, dirs: Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

The Disciple, dir: Chaitanya Tamhane

And Tomorrow The Entire World, dir: Julia Von Heinz

Quo Vadis, Aida?, dir: Jasmila Zbanic

Nomadland, dir: Chloé Zhao

HORIZONS

Apples, dir: Christos Nikou

La Troisième Guerre, dir: Giovanni Aloi

Milestone, dir: Ivan Ayr

The Wasteland, dir: Ahmad Bahrami

The Man Who Sold His Skin, dir: Kaouther Ben Hania

I Predatori, dir: Pietro Castellitto

Mainstream, dir: Gia Coppola

Genus Pan, dir: Lav Diaz

Zanka Contact, dir: Ismael El Iraki

Guerra E Pace, dirs: Martina Parenti, Massimo D’Anolfi

La Nuit Des Rois, dir: Philippe Lacôte

The Furnace, dir: Roderick Mackay

Careless Crime, dir: Shahram Mokri

Gaza Mon Amour, dirs: Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser

Selva Tragica, dir: Yulene Olaizola

Nowhere Special, dir: Uberto Pasolini

Listen, dir: Ana Rocha de Sousa

The Best Is Yet To Come, dir: Wang Jing

Yellow Cat, dir: Adilkhan Yerzhanov

OUT OF COMPETITION – SPECIAL SCREENINGS

30 Monedas, Episode 1, dir: Alex de la Iglesia

Princesse Europe, dir: Camille Lotteau

Omelia Contadina, dir: Alice Rohrwacher Jr

OUT OF COMPETITION – FICTION

Lacci, dir: Daniele Lucheti

Lasciami Andare, dir: Stefano Mordini

Mandibules, dir: Quentin Dupieux

Love After Love, dir: Ann Hui

Assandira, dir: Salvatore Mereu

The Duke, dir: Roger Michell

Night In Paradise, dir: Park Soon-jung

Mosquito State, dir: Filip Jan Rymsza

OUT OF COMPETITION – NONFICTION

Sportin’ Life, dir: Abel Ferrara

Crazy, Not Insane, dir: Alex Gibney

Greta, dir: Nathan Grossman

Salvatore, Shoemaker Of Dreams, dir: Luca Guadagnino

Final Account, dir: Luke Holland

La Verita Su La Dolce Vita, dir: Giuseppe Pedersoli

Molecole, dir: Andrea Segre

Narciso Em Ferias, dirs: Renato Terra, Ricardo Calil

Paulo Conte, Via Con Me, dir: Giorgio Verdelli

Hopper/Welles, dir: Orson Welles