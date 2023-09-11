The Party Report Special Edition: Venice Film Festival

As Hollywood actors and writers remain on strike, some headed east, all the way to Venice to join in the always glamorous Biennale Cinema 2023, also known as the Venice International Film Festival. Now in its 80th year, the festival is always a heady melange of fascinating movies making their world premieres, all mixed in with haute couture fashion, both on the red carpet and at annual fetes given by the world’s top labels.

And while many of the red-carpet moments are, sadly, happening without the A-list actors attending (as they honor their union’s strike), this year’s festival still brought its A game to the fashion scene, and independent productions that secured an interim agreement saw the likes of Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain and Cailee Spaeny able to celebrate the premieres of their films in Venice while still on strike.

Join us for a look at what’s been on at the Biennale during the heady days (and nights) that have made early September on the Venice Lido a time to remember.

Haute couture at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival: (Left) Sidney Sweeney in Giorgio Armani, (Right) Kate Beckinsale in Georges Chakra. (German Larkin for Armani; Ryan Emberley for AmFar)

At the 80th Venice Film Festival

Leonie Hanne brings gorgeous glamour to the 2023 Venice International Film Festival’s red carpet for the film “Finalmente L’Alba,” wearing a custom-made gown by Woná Design, the Ukrainian family-run atelier. (Getty Images)

We’re devoted to Venice this week, with a special focus on fashion and its deep connection to this beloved festival. Certain independent films have been granted exceptions by the actors’ union for their stars to appear (read more about those below) and, as is always the case at the Venice Film Festival, fashion fetes and charity events take center stage during the festivities.

It’s always been a place to perhaps get a glimpse of the coming looks from the upcoming Spring 2024 Fashion Weeks (think New York, Milan, Paris, all happening in the next few weeks), as well as to see dazzling custom-made creations worn by the world’s most lovely women (and men, too).

Read on to catch some of our favorite looks of the season from the festival.

Carla Bruni’s spectacular Valentino look on the red carpet the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival

“Ferrari” World Premiere at the Venice International Film Festival

Adam Driver looking chipper at the “Ferrari” world premiere during the 80th Venice International Film Festival. (Getty Images)

Adam Driver and Patrick Dempsey took advantage of SAG/AFTRA allowing them to promote director Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” at the Venice International Film Festival, with plenty of smiles for the cameras while wearing classic tuxedos.

But the female stars of Mann’s much-anticipated return to film directing after an eight-year hiatus stayed home, which meant no haute couture looks for Penelope Cruz, Sarah Gadon or Shailene Woodley; we’re hoping that changes as 2023 comes to a close, as early reviews look like “Ferrari” may just have a number of key awards nominations in its future.

Adorable Swiss actress Zoé Pastelle rocks a bit of Barbicore pink in a Giorgio Armani gown and Bulgari jewels at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival premiere of “Ferrari,” while the film’s star Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian Fink also attend the red-carpet premiere. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

“Priscilla” World Premiere at the Venice International Film Festival

(Left) “Priscilla” star Cailee Spaeny wears Miu Miu at the 2023 Venice Film Festival premiere of the film; (Right) Director Sofia Coppola brings classic Chanel style to her “Priscilla” film debut at the 2023 Venice Film Festival (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Oscar-winning writer/director Sofia Coppola brought her newest film, “Priscilla,” to the Biennale, along with the biopic’s subject Priscilla Presley. The two women collaborated on the script that follows Priscilla’s early life with Elvis Presley. Already racking up rave reviews, “Priscilla” looks to breakout stars Caliee Spaeny (“Mare of Easttown”) and Jacob Elordi (“Euphoria”) as awards season really gets rolling.

Priscilla Presley attends the red-carpet premiere for “Priscilla,” the story of her early life with Elvis, at the Venice International Film Festival. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

At a press conference before the premiere, Priscilla Presley opened up about her life with the King, which began when she was just 14 and he was 24, saying, “I never had sex with him [then]. He was very kind, very soft and loving. He respected the fact that I was 14 years old.”

Time will tell if the public fascination with Elvis and Priscilla makes this film as popular as last year’s “Elvis”; so far all signs point to yes.

Jacob Elordi joins the fans during the red-carpet premiere for “Priscilla” at the Venice International Film Festival. (Kate Green/Getty Images)

Giorgio Armani One Night Only Venezia

A star-studded front row at the Giorgio Armani One Night Only Venezia fashion show, including Kerry Washington (with husband Nnamudi Asomugha), Jessica Chastain, Benicio Del Toro and Ava DuVernay. (Giorgio Armani)

When Giorgio Armani sends out an invitation, people come running from all parts of the globe. So it’s no surprise that Hollywood’s best were front and center (and dressed in the master’s designs) for his “Giorgio Armani One Night Only Venezia” fashion show and party during the Venice International Film Festival. As 65 models walked the runway wearing Armani Privé haute couture at The Arsenale, the front-row seats were just jammed with famous faces.

Looks from the One Night Only Venezia Armani fashion show held in conjunction with the 80th Annual Venice International Film Festival. (Giorgio Armani)

From actors Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Michelle Rodriguez, Sidney Sweeney, Kerry Condon, Maude Apatow, Regé-Jean Page, Benicio Del Toro, Jack Huston and the grand dame of them all, Sophia Loren, to directors like Ava DuVernay, Ang Lee and Luca Guadagnino, everyone came to see and be seen.

One Night Only is Armani’s moving feast, as the designer has now presented this special party in eight cities, including London, Tokyo, Beijing, Rome, New York, Paris, Dubai and now Venice. This time out it also celebrated Giorgio Armani’s love of cinema and his long-standing presence at the festival, as well as the appearance of his fashions in decades of film and television productions

Iconic Italian fashion and style icons Giorgio Armani and Sophia Loren share a moment at the One Night Only Venezia Armani event held in conjunction with the 80th Annual Venice International Film Festival. (Giorgio Armani)

Cartier Night of Celebration of the 80th International Film Festival of La Biennale di Venezia

Ca’ Giustinian, Venice, Italy

Isabelle Huppert (Left) and Yalitza Aparicio (Right) get pensive at the Cartier Night of Celebration of the 80th International Film Festival of La Biennale di Venezia. (Victor Picon © Cartier)

Cartier’s exclusive bash to commemorate the festival’s 80th birthday was a late-night party filled with Academy Award nominees and other fans of the legendary French jeweler. And most of the stars, including Isabelle Huppert, Yalitza Aparicio, Paul Mescal, Maude Apatow and Emma Corrin, wore the brand’s fine jewelry and watches to complete their sophisticated looks.

The highlight of the night was the music, as composer and two-time Oscar winner Justin Hurwitz (of “La La Land” and “Babylon” fame) led the Paris Jazz Big Band in a danceable concert featuring music from both those films.

Cartier also serves as the official partner of La Biennale, which means the big bash wasn’t the only event they put on; others during the festival included masterclass events and a popular free concert led by conductor Solrey.

(Left) Paul Mescal attends the Cartier Night of Celebration of the 80th International Film Festival of La Biennale di Venezia, while (Right) Maude Apatow and Emma Corrin (on the right) get cozy wearing Cartier jewels at the gala. (Victor Picon © Cartier; Candice Lake © Cartier)

amfAR Gala Venezia

Misericordia di Venezia, Venice, Italy

Happy couple Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share a moment at the amfAR Gala Venezia, held during the 2023 Venice International Film Festival. (Ryan Emberley for amfAR)

AmfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, drew a huge crowd to their fundraising gala held during the Venice International Film Festival, as supporters gathered to raise money to continue the fight against AIDS. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay (whose film “Origin” debuted at Venice) was honored with the organization’s Award of Inspiration, presented by her friend and fellow filmmaker Taika Waititi.

After a lively meal and silent auction, it was time for music, as Leona Lewis took to the stage, followed by Rita Ora, who both wowed the gathering of generous people, which included Milla Jovovich, Kate Beckinsale, Michelle Rodriguez, Carla Bruni, Luke Evans, Jesse Williams and a passel of others.

All gave freely, allowing amfAR to rake in over $2 million towards their cause, of funding the research needed to finally find a cure for AIDS, while also lending support for HIV prevention, treatment and advocacy.

Good friends Michelle Rodriguez and Mohammed Al Turki (from the Red Sea International Film Festival) enjoy the amfAR Gala Venezia, held during the 2023 Venice International Film Festival. (Ryan Emberley for amfAR)

