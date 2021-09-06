‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Moves Up Release Date

Sony Pictures has once again moved the release date of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” announcing on Monday that it will be pushed up two weeks from Oct. 15 to Oct. 1. It was initially slated to premiere Sept. 24.



The move keeps the Marvel tentpole film in what is expected to be a busy October at the box office, but now puts it one week ahead of MGM’s James Bond film “No Time to Die” and three weeks ahead of Warner Bros.’ blockbuster “Dune,” which received praise following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.



The move also comes after a weekend in which Disney struck gold with Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” shattering the Labor Day box office record with a $90 million 4-day opening. It’s the highest launch seen at the box office — and the first above $35 million — since the $80 million 3-day opening of “Black Widow” two months ago. It proves that the Marvel brand is still the strongest draw in the world, even with the Delta variant still causing some female and older moviegoers to stay away from theaters.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” now releases on a weekend that includes MGM’s animated film “The Addams Family 2,” which will be released day-and-date as a digital rental, Warner Bros.’ “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” and Lionsgate’s gospel music documentary “The Jesus Music.”



“Venom” opened to $80 million in October 2018 and became a runaway hit for Sony with $213 million grossed domestically and $856 million worldwide. While the sequel isn’t expected to come close to that, Sony could still see a boost to its 2021 grosses from hardcore Marvel fans while fulfilling the promise its top execs made at CinemaCon to remain committed to theatrical exclusivity.

Andy Serkis steps behind the camera to direct Tom Hardy as titular symbiote and Woody Harrelson as killer Cletus Kasady. The film also stars Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris.