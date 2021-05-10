‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer: Rampaging Red Symbiote Debuts (Video)

Living harmoniously with an alien symbiote in your system isn’t exactly easy. But in the new trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom seemed to have figured it out. And just in time, as there’s a new, deadly symbiote in town — Carnage.

The trailer opens on Brock’s apartment, where he and Venom are cooking together. And yes, they’re cooking real food because there’s only one house rule: No eating people. Venom is singing along to the radio, making an absolute mess as Eddie just tries to get through his morning.

It appears that not only are Eddie and Venom living in peace, but Venom has become a neighborhood fixture. As Eddie returns to Mrs. Chen’s convenience store, she not only says hello to Eddie, but to Venom as well. Of course, that peace is clearly about to be disturbed, as Cletus Kasady plots his revenge.

In prison, he’s been focused on taking down Eddie, training by punching walls. Kasady is infused with the red symbiote known as Carnage as he’s being executed and mayhem ensues. We don’t get much of his story — or really, anything about the movie’s story in general — and only a few glimpses of the rampaging red symbiote.

As streaming premieres start to dwindle down, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is among the movies coming that will ONLY be in theaters. The film will release on September 24, 2021.

You can watch the full trailer above.