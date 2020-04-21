‘Venom’ Sequel Gets a Title, Pushed to Summer 2021

The “Venom” sequel has been titled “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” and has moved from October 2 to June 25, 2021, Sony announced on Tuesday.

Andy Serkis is directing the sequel. Serkis is no stranger to the Marvel Universe, having played Klaue in “Black Panther.”

“Venom” grossed $856 million worldwide during its 2018 theatrical release and starred Tom Hardy as the symbiote — the actor will reprise his role in the sequel, while Michelle Williams is expected to return as well alongside Woody Harrelson as Carnage. Kelly Marcel, one of the screenwriters of the first film, is writing the script for the sequel. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal will return as producers. Naomie Harris was reported to join the cast as well.

Also Read: Naomie Harris in Talks to Join Tom Hardy in 'Venom 2' as Villain Shriek

The sequel’s title is a nod to the popular Spider-Man villain named Carnage. In the mid-credits scene in “Venom,” viewers are introduced to serial killer Cletus Kassidy, who promises “carnage” after he escapes. In the comics, Kassidy becomes the host for yet another alien symbiote — this one colored red and even more murderous.

Ruben Fleischer directed the first film. It received a score of 29% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” was originally supposed to be released on “Venom’s” new release date, but it was moved this week to October 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many films have seen delays or release date changes due to the virus. Other than “Venom” now, its new release date is wide open.