Verizon KO’ed in Parts of Los Angeles by Act of Vandalism: ‘Multiple Fiber Cuts’

Verizon customers in Los Angeles went without internet and cell service for hours when vandals cut multiple fiber optic lines, the company announced in a statement Saturday.

The Friday morning outage mostly affected Verizon wireless customers, with over 1,000 reports logged by 8 a.m., DownDetector reported.

“Yesterday morning, an act of vandalism resulted in multiple fiber cuts, causing service interruptions for some customers in Greater Los Angeles County,” Verizon said. “We apologize for any inconvenience, and our priority is always to swiftly restore service. These dangerous acts are a direct threat to the safety and security of Angelenos. We know how much people rely on Verizon, and we are actively working with community leaders on ways to stop these actions.”

Hotspots included North Hollywood, Santa Monica, Woodland Hills and Van Nuys.

“Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to solve the issue,” Verizon said at the time. .”We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate your patience.”

There were no additional details Saturday on who was responsible for the acts of vandalism.