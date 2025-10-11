‘Tron: Ares’ Keeps Box Office Running Lukewarm With $35 Million Opening

Disney’s “Tron: Ares” is keeping the box office running, well, not exactly hot, but rather lukewarm with a $14.3 million opening day from 4,000 locations, putting it on course for a $35 million weekend according to industry estimates.

For comparison, the sci-fi franchise’s 2010 predecessor, “Tron: Legacy,” opened to $44 million before inflation from a holiday release slot. It is unlikely that “Ares” will match that film’s $400 million global total from an October release slot, both because of its lower opening and the lack of the year-end period that allows holiday releases to leg out.

Reception for “Tron: Ares” has been similar to “Legacy,” with a B+ on CinemaScore to go with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 56% critics and 86% audience.

From an exhibitor perspective, “Tron: Ares” is providing the same contribution to their business as Taylor Swift’s “Release Party of a Showgirl” did last week, albeit from a completely different core audience.

With no “Joker” or “Venom”-level opening weekends expected from this October’s offerings, the box office is expected to be mild this month before quickly picking up in November with multiple tentpole releases like Universal’s “Wicked: For Good,” which is expected to surpass the $112.5 million opening of the first “Wicked” film last year.

Also opening this weekend is Paramount/Miramax’s “Roofman,” which earned $3.25 million on Friday from 3,362 locations. The true crime tragicomedy starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst is looking at an $8 million opening against a reported $19 million. Miramax developed, produced and financed the film, which Paramount premiered at TIFF this year.

