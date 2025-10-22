Versant Taps Paramount’s Amanda Cary, NBC Sports’ Jamie Palatini to Lead Entertainment and Sports Communications

Versant has tapped Paramount’s Amanda Cary and NBC Sports’ Jamie Palatini as its new vice presidents of communications for entertainment and sports, respectively.

In her new role, Cary will oversee the communications teams for USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, Fandango, and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as partner with internal stakeholders to develop and execute strategic publicity campaigns related to its entertainment properties.

Meanwhile, Palatini will oversee communications for Golf Channel, GolfNow, GolfPass, SportsEngine, and all sports content across the portfolio, working closely with internal partners to amplify storytelling and strengthen the visibility of our sports brands.

The pair will report to Versant entertainment and sports senior vice president Erin Calhoun.

At Paramount, Cary served as senior vice president of entertainment publicity, overseeing communications across Showtime and Paramount+ and leading publicity strategies for series such as “Yellowjackets,” “Billions,” “Fellow Travelers,” “Twin Peaks: The Return,” and “The Circus.” Prior to Paramount, she held publicity and communications roles at USA Network and Bravo.

Palatini has spent more than a decade with NBC Sports, where he led strategic communications and served as a key liaison for on-air talent across major properties, including the Olympics, golf coverage on NBC and Golf Channel, Football Night in America, and NASCAR. Earlier in his career, he directed PR and community relations for the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League.

In addition to Calhoun, the Versant communications team includes Steve Arocho as VP of corporate communications, Lauren Skowronski as SVP of global communications for CNBC; Richard Hudock as SVP of communications for MSNBC; Diana Rocco as VP of internal communications for Versant and Hollie Tracz as VP of media relations. Chief communications officer Keith Cocozza oversees the team.