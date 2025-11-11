Versant Exploring Sale of Youth Sports Management Platform SportsEngine

As it gears up to operate as a separate, publicly-traded company following its separation from Comcast by the end of the year, Versant is exploring a potential sale of its youth sports management app SportsEngine, TheWrap has learned.

An individual familiar with the matter tells TheWrap that there are interested parties who are looking at the asset and have signed NDAs, though there is no guarantee that a deal will be completed. Versant has not assigned a valuation to the asset.

A spokesperson for Versant declined to comment. News of the sale process was first reported by The Information.

Launched in 2008, SportsEngine offers a suite of digital products and services that facilitate management of youth sport leagues, teams, participants and their families, and the processing of related payments. Per the company’s website, it offers software solutions to more than 16 million athletes, 1.2 million teams and 45,000 organizations.

In addition to SportsEngine, Versant’s portfolio includes USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel as well as digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes and GolfNow.

Ahead of the spinoff, Versant revealed that its profits fell 16% to $670 million and its revenue fell 6% to $3.42 billion in the first half of 2025. During the first half of the year, the platform segment, which includes SportsEngine, saw revenue grow to $398 million, compared to $370 million in the year-ago period.