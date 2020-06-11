Veteran Agent Dana Sims Joins CAA in Motion Picture Talent Department

Veteran agent Dana Sims is joining Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in the Motion Picture Talent department effective July 1, the agency announced on Thursday.

Previously, Sims spent 11 years at ICM. She will be based in the Los Angeles office of CAA.

Sims brings clients to CAA that include Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Pearl Thusi, Alyssa Goss, and Dean Jagger. Others will be announced soon.

Earlier this month, CAA appointed Lisa Joseph Metelus to its board, the agency’s new leadership structure, formed in January underscoring the company’s continued growth and next-generation strategy.

Others on the board include Risa Gertner, Michael Levine, Emma Banks, Joe Cohen, Maha Dakhil, Paul Danforth, Michelle Kydd Lee, Joel Lubin, Sonya Rosenfeld, Rick Roskin, and Tiffany Ward, who collectively oversee the day-to-day management of the agency.