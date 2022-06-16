VFX Giant DNEG Nixes Plan to Go Public Via SPAC

VFX and animation company DNEG, effects home to the new “Venom” sequel, multiple Marvel movies and more, will not go forward with its planned $1.7 billion SPAC deal with Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp., citing “unfavorable” market conditions, the companies announced Thursday.

The companies had announced the plan in January.

“Due to the headwinds in the SPAC marketplace and general market volatility, we have decided to terminate our SPAC process with Sports Ventures,” said DNEG Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra. “Alan and the team at Sports Ventures have been great partners in this process, and we wish them well as they move forward.”

This story is developing …

This story is developing …