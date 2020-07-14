ViacomCBS Fires Nick Cannon After Podcast ‘Perpetuating Anti-Semitism’

“We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry,” company says

| July 14, 2020 @ 7:30 PM Last Updated: July 14, 2020 @ 7:56 PM
Wild 'N Out Nick Cannon

MTV

ViacomCBS has cut ties with “Wild ‘N Out” host Nick Cannon after a podcast episode which the company said “promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him,” a spokesperson said in a statement late Tuesday.

Cannon’s comments came in an episode last month of his podcast series “Cannon’s Class” in which he interviewed former Public Enemy member Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin — who himself was fired from the group for making anti-Semitic comments in a 1989 interview — and repeatedly referenced fringe conspiracy theories about Jewish people. During the conversation, Cannon said Black people are the “true Hebrews” and praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Also Read: E! Orders Nick Cannon's 'Celebrity Call Center,' Female Plastic Surgeon Series 'Dr. 90210' - Watch Teasers (Video)

In the interview and in follow-up statements, Cannon has repeatedly stressed that his comments were not intended to be hateful. “Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. “I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding.”

He later said in an interview with Fast Company that he would not apologize for the comments.

“To me apologies are empty … What we need is healing. What we need is discussion. Correct me. I don’t tell my children to say, ‘I’m sorry.’ I want them to understand where they need to be corrected. And then that’s how we grow,” he said.

Also Read: 'Masked Singer' Sets Aftershow Hosted by Nick Cannon on 'Virtual Stage'

Here’s the full statement from ViacomCBS:

ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism.

We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class” on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.

We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Room 104 HBO
  • Helter Skelter Epix
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Coroner The CW
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 60

Here’s when 59 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE