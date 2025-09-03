Vice Media Names Emily Spence Chief Communications Officer

Vice Media Group named Emily Spence as its new chief communications officer Wednesday, the latest C-suite hire as the company completes its studio-focused revival.

Spence will report to CEO Adam Stotsky, who joined Vice in June as the brand works to bolster its studio and advertising arms. The two previously worked together at MRC, where she served as its chief communications officer and focused on outlets such as Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter, the data company Luminate and Dick Clark Productions.

“Vice has long been a powerful storytelling force and I look forward to again working alongside Adam, as well as the broader leadership team, as we define the next era of this storied brand,” Spence said in a statement.

“Emily is one of the most talented communicators I’ve had the pleasure of working with and I’m excited to have her join Vice at this moment of growth as we sharpen our focus and build what’s next across the Vice portfolio,” Stotsky said in a statement.

The hires follow Vice’s 2023 acquisition out of bankruptcy by Fortress Investment Group and Soros Capital Management. Stotsky, who joined the company following decades at NBCUniversal, told The Wall Street Journal in June that Vice would continue to focus on “provocative storytelling.” It also named Paramount and Amazon veteran Amy Powell as its head of Vice Studios in May.

Vice, which was founded in 1994, continues to operate divisions such as Vice Studios, Vice News and marketing and advertising agencies.