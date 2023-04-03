Vice Media and the Fox-owned Tubi are coming together to for eight Tubi originals, and one will be a documentary centered on Elon Musk.

The partnership comes as part of an exclusive content deal to debut a slate of all-new Tubi original documentaries, TheWrap has confirmed. The very first documentary will be produced by Vice News, and it is titled “The Cult of Elon.” The film will feature the evolution of Elon Musk and his success as the founder of automotive and clean energy company Tesla.

The next documentary “Vigilante” investigates the world of online vigilantism, and will be told through a recent manhunt for an L.A.-based arsonist. “The Cult of Elon” debuts on the platform April 24 and “Vigilante” will debut on May 6. The other docs to follow will cover an array of different topics, including mass shootings and chatbox technology.

“Vice has a longstanding reputation of award-winning investigative storytelling and we’re excited to expand Tubi Original Documentaries with their expertise,” Adam Lewinson, chief content officer of Tubi said.

Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV at Vice, shared the same sentiments.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tubi to take a deep dive into some of today’s most timely and compelling issues with these eight brand-new documentaries,” Hertzan said.

Beverly Chase, the vice president of current programming at Vice News, will oversee the partnership with Tubi, which features free, ad-supported video and on-demand content. The deal is the latest business move by Tubi to expand its original unscripted slate.