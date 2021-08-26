Victoria Mahoney to Direct ‘The Old Guard 2’ for Netflix and Skydance

Victoria Mahoney is set to direct the sequel to “The Old Guard” for Netflix and Skydance, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The film’s original cast, Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor are returning to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Mahoney is stepping in for Gina Prince-Bythewood, who directed the first film, but had to bow out because the success of the first film led to other jobs including Sony’s “The Woman King” starring Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu.

“Genuinely blown backwards by the collective levels of talent, skill and savvy that went into carving ‘The Old Guard,’ Mahoney said in a statement to TheWrap. “I must’ve watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement–being invited on The Old Guard journey alongside ferocious badasses. Ever eager to continue pushing the genre for action-loving audiences. Warmly tipping my hat to the world Gina, Charlize, Rucka, Fernández, Skydance, Netflix, Marc Evans Productions, Denver & Delilah Films and the entire Team daringly put forward.”

“I love ‘The Old Guard’ and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world,” added Prince-Bythewood. “It was exciting to disrupt the genre. I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter.”

In his review of the film, TheWrap’s Steve Pond wrote: “‘The Old Guard,’ which premiered on Netflix on July 10, is a formidable hybrid. It’s based on a comic book series by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez about a group of immortal warriors who have been spent centuries quietly dueling the worst people they can find on the planet, but for much of its two-hour running time it focuses not on the battles but on their melancholic aftermaths. It gives Charlize Theron another chance to kick serious butt, which we know she does very, very well, but what you might take away from her performance isn’t her ace stunt work but her haunted weariness.”

