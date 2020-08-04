Local Florida reporter Victoria Price, who got a cancer diagnosis after a viewer sent in a tip about noticing a bump on her neck, revealed Tuesday she’s almost “back to normal.”

In an interview on NBC’s “Today,” the WFLA reporter spoke about her treatment for thyroid cancer, which involved a surgery and time off work.

“I’m feeling surprisingly well,” she told Savannah Guthrie.

“I look like I lost a knife fight. I might tell people I lost a knife fight. It’s Florida; crazier things have happened down here,” she joked. “All things considered, I’d say I’m about 90% back to normal, or at least my new normal.”

Guthrie asked Price why she took the tip so seriously, noting, “All of us know who work in TV, sometimes you get emails from viewers and sometimes they can be a little wacky. It might have been easy to disregard.”

Price said she was having dinner with her boyfriend when the message came through and she read it aloud to him.

She recalled, “I go, ‘Read this weird email I got today,’ and I was totally just going to dismiss it. I was like, ‘I don’t see anything like that. Who knows?'”

He encouraged her to call her doctor because “the worst that happens is that it’s nothing.”

On July 23, Price thanked the viewer for the tip that ended up leading to her diagnosis. She also informed viewers that she wouldn’t be on-air for a while following surgery.

“‘8 On Your Side’ isn’t just a catchphrase at WFLA. It’s our cornerstone,” Price tweeted. “But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Price’s news station sent well wishes at the time, tweeting, “Our WFLA family is sending all of our love to @WFLAVictoria and wishing her a speedy recovery.”

This isn’t the first time a sharp-eyed viewer has noted an on-air talent’s thyroid cancer. HGTV star Tarek El Moussa of “Flip or Flop” fame received his cancer diagnosis after a viewer made a similar observation.

