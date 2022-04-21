Hulu’s docuseries on Victoria’s Secret has been added to its summer slate. “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” will debut on the streamer in July.

The docuseries dives deep into the brand and its former CEO, Les Wexner.

“Truth is not what it seems; as the underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and Jeffrey Epstein are revealed to all be inextricably intertwined with the fall of this legendary brand,” a logline for the series reads.

Journalist Matt Tyrnauer directs the series. He also executive produces alongside his Altimeter Films partner Corey Reeser, as well as Elizabeth Rogers and Jennifer Ewing. Film 45’s Peter Berg, Matt Goldberg and Brandon Carroll also executive produce.

Prior to its launch on Hulu, “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” will premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Festival June 18.

The series hits the streamer on July 14.

The series, originally titled “The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret,” is joining a growing slate of original documentaries on Hulu, including “Fyre Fraud,” “Minding The Gap,” “Ask Dr. Ruth,” “I Am Greta” and “Hillary.”