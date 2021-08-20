VidCon 2021 Canceled Due to COVID Surge in California

VidCon 2021 has been canceled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases — marking the second straight year the major convention for online video creators has been scrapped because of the pandemic.

The event, which typically takes place in June, was set for October 22-24 in Anaheim, California. The next VidCon event in the States is now slated to take place at the Anaheim Convention Center between June 22 and June 25, 2022.

“We were so confident that we’d be able to put on the VidCon you know and love this October and could not wait to reconnect with all of you IRL,” VidCon General Manager Jim Louderback said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases and evolving health and safety mandates, we have come to the difficult but right decision to cancel VidCon this October. We just can’t risk the health and safety of our attendees, creators, speakers, sponsors, and staff — and we want to ensure we provide EVERYONE with the very best VidCon experience. We really, really can’t wait to see you in June 2022!”

VidCon’s site said “all 2021 VidCon ticket/merch orders that do no contain Single-day tickets will automatically be transferred to the 2022 event.” Ticket holders can also request a full refund up until June 3, 2022.

The site added that “because the Single-day ticket offerings for the 2022 event will be different, all orders containing Single-day tickets will be refunded in full by September 3, 2021.”

The annual event is typically teeming with popular YouTubers and their fans; VidCon has been sponsored by YouTube in recent years, but the now-scrapped show in October was set to be the first one with rival TikTok as its main sponsor.