VideoAmp Appoints Peter Liguori as CEO

VideoAmp executive chairman Peter Liguori’s role is expanding, with the company naming him CEO on Thursday.

Liguori, who has served in the executive chair role since 2023 and has been a member of the board for five years, will lead the company as it focuses on scaling adoption of its media measurement and currency solutions. He brings over 40 years of executive leadership experience in media, having previously held top roles at Tribune Media, Fox Broadcasting, Discovery Communications and HBO.

“Peter’s strategic vision, combined with the strength of the new leadership team, ensures VideoAmp is well-positioned to drive innovation and deliver for clients in a rapidly evolving industry,” VideoAmp board member and Vista Credit Partners senior managing director Peter Fisher said in a statement.

The expansion of Liguori’s duties follow the exit of VideoAmp’s chief growth and commercial officer Pete Bradbury.

In addition to Liguori, VideoAmp has promoted Bryan Goski to chief revenue officer and Sharon Lee to chief legal officer, while adding Megan Opp as chief people officer and Dustin Jackson as chief technology officer. The group joins VideoAmp president Tony Fagan, chief product officer Josh Hudgins, chief financial officer Paul Ross and chief marketing officer Jenny Wall.

“These appointments are not just about leadership changes; they signal that VideoAmp is doubling down on delivering the industry’s most trustworthy, high-fidelity data, cutting-edge innovation, and, above all, client success,” Liguori said in a statement. “We’re building a company to meet the moment during a pivotal time in the industry that demands proven, in-market big data expertise, AI-fueled efficiency and a relentless focus on innovation. Our approach gives clients the stability, affordability and flexibility they need to navigate and lead in this evolving landscape.”

VideoAmp covers 98% of the TV publisher ecosystem, with its measurement and currency solutions adopted by over 50 agency groups and more than 1,000 advertisers. Its media and advertising partners include Paramount, A+E Global Media, Allen Media Group, NBCUniversal, TelevisaUnivision, Warner Bros. Discovery, Omnicom Media Group and IPG Mediabrands.