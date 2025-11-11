Phil Johnston to Write Live-Action View-Master Movie for Mattel, Sony and Escape Artists

“Zootopia” writer Phil Johnston has been tapped to write the “View-Master” live-action feature film for Mattel Studios, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Escape Artists, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Inspired by Mattel’s timeless 3D image toy, the film will be a four-quadrant family adventure. View-Master has entertained children and adults alike since its introduction in 1939; the stereoscopic viewing device has been a popular childhood staple for generations and has taken fans all over the world with its 3D image reels, creating worlds of imagination and storytelling for every adventure-seeker at heart.

“View-Master has always been pure magic to me — a simple toy that opened entire worlds beyond imagination,” Tom McNulty, senior executive of Film for Mattel, said in a statement. “It’s an incredible honor to have the brilliant Phil Johnston, one of the most soulful and inventive storytellers in film, at the helm of the View-Master reimagining. Building on our wonderful collaboration with Todd and Jason at Escape Artists on ‘Masters of the Universe’ and now joining forces with Sony Pictures Entertainment, we’re thrilled for the opportunity to bring a timeless classic into a bold new era — and to inspire new audiences to see the world with wonder.”

Johnston added: “View-Master was one of my favorite toys when I was a kid (still is), because it gave me a chance to explore faraway worlds without ever leaving my room. I would escape into those slides for hours at a time, and no one would yell at me for staring. I want to bring the wonder I felt as a bowl-haired kid in the ’80s to the big screen now, and working with Mattel, Sony and Escape Artists is giving me the chance to do just that.”

Todd Black, producer for Escape Artists, added: “Having Phil Johnston join this project is a huge win. He’s one of the most inventive creative voices working today, and with Mattel Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment, we’re combining incredible creative forces to turn View-Master into an unforgettable big-screen adventure.”

“View-Master” will be overseen by Tom McNulty and Arturo Thur de Koós for Mattel Studios. Robbie Brenner is producing on behalf of Mattel, with Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Tony Shaw producing for Escape Artists.

Best known for co-directing and co-writing Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Johnston also co-wrote the 2016 animated comedy “Zootopia,” all of which were box-office hits. “Wreck-It Ralph” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet” earned Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature in 2013 and 2019, respectively.

Johnston is repped by Management 360.