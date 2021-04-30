ITV Pulls Friday’s ‘Viewpoint’ Finale Following Noel Clarke Accusations

ITV is pulling the finale episode of “Viewpoint” after multiple sexual misconduct accusations against star Noel Clarke were published by The Guardian. Well, it’s pulling the finale from the airwaves, at least.

“ITV has a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints,” the British broadcaster said in a statement on Friday. “We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment.”

The statement continued: “In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening.”

However: “We are mindful that some of our viewers have already invested four hours of their time over the past four nights in following this thriller which was due to conclude this evening, and they have yet to see the final episode. As such we plan to make it available on ITV Hub tonight for a limited time for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion.”

An ITV source told TheWrap that neither the network nor producers Tiger Aspect ever received a complaint about Clarke’s behavior during the making of the drama.

“Viewpoint” will be available on the Hub app until Sunday night, the source told us. It will not be available to watch on any ITV platform after that time.

A report published in The Guardian on Thursday featured 20 women who accused the “Bulletproof” actor of sexual harassment, unwanted groping, inappropriate comments made on set, sharing explicit photos and videos without consent and bullying. Although his representatives have not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment, Clarke denied all allegations except for one, admitting he once made inappropriate comments about one woman.

“In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize,” Clarke said in a statement to The Guardian. “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

BAFTA has suspended Clarke’s membership as well as his recent Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.

“Viewpoint,” based on an idea by “Fleabag” director Harry Bradbeer and co-created and written by Ed Whitmore, is a five-part drama following a tense police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community. The limited series explores whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect.

Clarke plays surveillance detective DC Martin Young, who sets up his observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling, played by Alexandra Roach .

Zoe’s windows command a panoramic view of Westbury Square, and more importantly provides a direct sightline into the home of missing primary school teacher, Gemma Hillman, played by Amy Wren; the home she shares with boyfriend and prime suspect in her disappearance, Greg Sullivan, played by Fehinti Balogun.