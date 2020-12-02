‘Vikings’ Moves to Amazon for Final 10 Episodes of Series – Watch the Trailer (Video)

The long-awaited final 10 episodes of “Vikings” will debut on Amazon Prime Video later this month, the streamer announced Tuesday. The series will make the jump from History Channel, it’s home for the last five-and-a-half seasons.

The new episodes will hit the streamer on Dec. 30 before later airing on the show’s original network. Watch the trailer for the new episodes above and read the full season description below.

The series, which stars Alexander Ludwig, Peter Franzen and Alex Høgh Andersen, was originally set to wrap up its run with a 20-episode sixth and final season split into two parts on History Channel. The first half of the final season debuted last December.

The move to Amazon comes as History Channel is pivoting its scripted programming strategy to focus on miniseries rather than ongoing dramas like “Vikings.” The network recently picked up two new limited series, including on from “Vikings” creator Michael Hirst about the Bubonic Plague.

Notably, this is not the first time the “Vikings” franchise has crossed over into the streaming space, as Hirst and producers MGM Television currently have a spinoff series, “Vikings: Valhalla” in the works at Netflix.

“Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes,” Hirst said in a statement. “Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them.”

“Vikings” is an international Irish/Canadian co-production by TM Productions and Take 5 Productions. MGM Television serves as the worldwide distributor outside of Ireland and Canada. “Vikings” is produced in association with Corus Entertainment. Hirst executive produces alongside Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn of TM Productions, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer.

Here is the full description of the final season:

The first part of the sixth and final season concluded with an epic battle between the Rus and Vikings where brother fought brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) fighting for his homeland alongside King Harald (Peter Franzen) against Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) now fighting with the Rus forces in an attempt to gain control of Norway. The battle ends in tragedy with Bjorn left for dead on the battlefield, betrayed by Ivar and with the future of their ancestral home, Kattegat, at stake.

As we approach the end of our epic saga, the tumultuous conflict between the Rus and Vikings comes to a conclusion with grave consequences. While in Iceland, Ubbe is determined to fulfill his father Ragnar’s dream and sail further west than any Viking has traveled before. And there is unfinished business in England. The Vikings have established settlements there, and over-run most of the country – except for Wessex. The King of Wessex, Alfred the Great, is the only Saxon ruler to seriously challenge their complete domination. Ivar the Boneless must again face, in battle, the King he only knew as a boy for a final reckoning.