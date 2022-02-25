The “Vikings” franchise is back, only this time it’s on Netflix.
“Vikings: Valhalla” is a sequel series to the hit History Channel series “Vikings,” which itself was rooted in real Norse history. This new show -- the first season of which is now streaming exclusively on Netflix -- is set 100 years after the events of “Vikings,” in the early 11th century.
To keep track of who plays who and how each person factored into real history, we’ve put together a handy “Vikings: Valhalla” cast and character guide below.
Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson
Sam Corlett fills the role of Leif Erikson, who is thought to have been the first European to ever set foot on the continent of North America and is a major figure in Norse history having established the settlement of Vinland. Erikson is played by relative newcomer Sam Corlett, who is best known for playing Caliban the Prince of Hell in the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”
Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir
Freydís Eiríksdóttir is believed to be the daughter of Erik the Red, who founded the first settlement in Greenland. She is the sister of Leif Erikson and is played by Swedish actress Frida Gustavsson, whose past credits include “The Witcher” (where she played Geralt’s mother) and “The Inspector and the Sea.”
Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson
Harald Sigurdsson was the King of Norway from 1046 to 1066, but before that he was living in exile as a mercenary – which is where we find him in “Valhalla.” He’s played in the series by English actor Leo Suter, another relative newcomer who most recently starred in the British drama series “Sanditon.”
Bradley Freegard as King Canute
Bradley Freegard plays King Canute “the Great,” who served as the King of England, Denmark and Norway until 1035. In “Vikings: Valhalla,” King Canute is a ruthless Viking leader who keeps his friends close and his enemies closer, and is the current King of Denmark (though not yet King of England).
Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldson
Olaf Haraldson is the older half-brother of Harald and serves as the current Prince of Norway, next in line to take over the throne. Haraldson was known for being a devout Christian and is played by Icelandic actor Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, whose credits include “Game of Thrones” and “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.”
Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon
Jarl Haakon is the ruler of Kattegat who keeps the city open to all faiths, despite her own paganism. She’s played by Swedish pop and jazz singer Caroline Henderson.
Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy
Emma of Normandy is of Viking blood but is married to the current King of England, Aethelred II. German actress Laura Berlin fills the role.
David Oakes as Earl Godwin
Earl Godwin serves as the chief counsellor to the King of England, and he’s played by “The White Queen” and “Victoria” alum David Oakes.
Louis Davison as Prince Edmund
Prince Edmumd is the son of the King of England, Aethelred II, and is stepson to Emma. He’s first in line to inherit the English throne, and he’s played by “Poldark” actor Louis Davison.