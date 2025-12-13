Vin Diesel Reveals Final ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie Will Feature Soccer Star Cristiano Renaldo

The team behind the upcoming “Fast X: Part 2” wrote a role for soccer star Cristiano Renaldo, Vin Diesel shared on Instagram Saturday.

The actor posted a photo of himself and Renaldo posed together and captioned it, “Everyone asked, would he be in the ‘Fast’ mythology … I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him.”

Diesel did not elaborate on what the role might be.

The actor previously announced in February 2024 that the upcoming movie, which is slated to premiere in April 2027, will be the last in the franchise.

“Just finished our end of the week ‘Fast’ meeting with the writers and the whole team … To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement,” Diesel said in his Instagram post.

“This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together,” he added. “Hope to make you proud!”

The “Fast & Furious” franchise ensemble of stars has seen a number of A-listers and Oscar winners in its rotation over the years, including Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Momoa, Helen Mirren, John Cena, Vanessa Kirby and many more. Its finale will surely have many familiar faces popping up along with new ones like Renaldo, who makes his big screen debut with the unnamed role.

Earlier this year, Diesel revealed that Universal will finish shooting “Fast X: Part 2” in Los Angeles in response to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. The 11th installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise will return to L.A., the city where Diesel noted the film series began 25 years ago.

“Last week, during the fires that displaced L.A., my sister Jordana reached out to me and said, ‘Please have Universal film the rest of “Fast X: Part 2″ in L.A. Los Angeles needs it now more than ever,’” Diesel shared at the time. “Los Angeles is where ‘Fast and Furious’ started filming 25 years ago … and now ‘Fast’ will finally return home. All love.”