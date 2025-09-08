‘The Last Witch Hunter’ Sequel With Vin Diesel in Development at Lionsgate

Somehow, “The Last Witch Hunter” has returned.

Lionsgate is in active development for a sequel to the 2015 supernatural adventure movie, with Vin Diesel set to return as the titular Witch Hunter. Diesel will also return as a producer, with his One Race Films. Lionsgate is “eyeing a fast path to production.” Michael Caine is also expected to return, although his deal has not yet been finalized.

According to Lionsgate, this sequel is part of the studio’s strategy, as it identifies “IP with staying power that can drive over-performance in the ancillary markets and create long-term library value.”

The original film, which made more than $146.9 million worldwide, has had remarkable staying power. According to the official release, “it has been a consistent star performer in the ancillary markets and has re-emerged as a streaming hit this year, ranking among the five most-viewed movies on Netflix.”

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said in a statement: “’The Last Witch Hunter’ has grown since its theatrical release into a global fan favorite, with audiences continuing to discover and rewatch it across every platform over the past decade. That enduring enthusiasm made clear there is an appetite for more stories set in this world. Vin and I have partnered many times over the years, and he is a true force in our industry. I’m thrilled to be reuniting with him as he returns to this iconic role, and excited by how advancements in filmmaking technology now allow us to economically deliver a sequel on an even more ambitious scale.”

It’s unclear if original director Breck Eisner or any of the creative team from the first movie will return for the sequel, but given the studio’s bullishness, we should know more soon.