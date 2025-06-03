Vin Diesel Sees Sexual Battery Lawsuit Legal Victory as Judge Dismisses 4 Charges

Four allegations in a sexual battery lawsuit against Vin Diesel were dismissed on Tuesday after a California judge ruled that the accuser had missed the deadline to file, with the actor’s lawyer vowing to refute the remaining six.

Judge Daniel M. Crowley issued a tentative ruling dismissing four of Jonasson’s claims related to the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), saying that she missed the one-year deadline to file a complaint with the state’s civil rights department.

Diesel’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, called the claims made by former assistant Asta Jonasson “frivolous.” He told People on Tuesday, “We will present irrefutable evidence that the remaining fictitious allegations alleged herein did not occur and finally end what remains of this maliciously filed lawsuit.”

Six of Jonasson’s causes of action remain, including violation of two labor codes, wrongful termination in violation of public policy; sexual battery; negligent supervision and retention; and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Jonasson filed her suit in December 2023, claiming that Diesel assaulted her in 2010 at an Atlanta hotel during the filming of “Fast Five.” She alleged that Diesel forcibly pulled her onto a bed, groped her breasts and legs while he masturbated and then fired her the following day.

Diesel has denied all allegations.

Jonasson’s lawyer, Matthew T. Hale told People, Matthew T. Hae, While we respectfully disagree with the court’s decision on this limited legal issue, the court made no factual findings that impact the remaining causes of action in this case.”

He added, “We will continue to advocate vigorously on behalf of our client, who remains committed to seeking justice.”

Freedman is also representing “It Ends With Us” star Justin Baldoni in his legal battle with Blake Lively.