Vince Gilligan Signs New 4-Year Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Vince Gilligan has signed a new four-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, the studio said Monday.

Sony Pictures TV has been the “Breaking Bad” creator’s home for the last 15 years, producing now just the iconic AMC series, but also its spinoff “Better Call Saul” and its sequel movie “El Camino: ,” which launched on Netflix.

“Recently I was talking to my excellent agents (at ICM Partners,) and they reminded me my current deal was at its end. I pondered my options for maybe twenty seconds, then decided to re-up,” Gilligan said in a statement Monday. “It was a no-brainer: Sony is very generous to me, they’ve been a great place to work and I like everybody there, from Tony Vinciquerra, Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter on down. Also, having put in fifteen years already, I’m only a decade shy of receiving a gold Walkman.”

Deadline first reported the news of Gilligan re-upping his overall deal at Sony.

More to come…