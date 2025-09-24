Vince Gilligan Renews Overall Deal at Sony Pictures Television

Vince Gilligan has renewed his overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.

The “Breaking Bad” creator and co-creator of prequel series “Better Call Saul” has signed a four-year exclusive deal, continuing his over two decade-long creative partnership with the studio. Under his High Bridge production banner, Gilligan will continue to develop and produce scripted series for all platforms.

“Beyond being a legend and a true giant in our business, Vince Gilligan is an incredible human being, who is always looking out for and shining the spotlight on others,” Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope said in a statement. “He’s a humble genius, the rarest of the rare, and we couldn’t be prouder to continue our unprecedented partnership with him.”

Gilligan’s next project will be “Pluribus,” a nine-episode drama series starring Rhea Seehorn, will premiere on Apple TV+ with its first two episodes on Nov. 7, followed by new episodes every Friday through Dec. 26. The show, which follows the most miserable person on Earth who must save the world from happiness, has already been picked up for a second season.

In addition to Seehorn, “Pluribus” stars Karolina Wydra (“True Blood”) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (“Donde Tú Quieras”) and features guest stars Miriam Shor (“Younger”) and Samba Schutte (“Our Flag Means Death”). Gilligan executive produces alongside Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

“Every three or four years I figure it’s time to try someplace new … but then I remember I’ve got it pretty great at Sony Pictures Television,” Gilligan added. “I really like Katherine, Ravi and all the folks there. They’re excellent partners who treat me well — and they do a fine job of looking out for ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ and now ‘Pluribus.’ Therefore, I’m proud (and a little sad) to be working for Hollywood’s last independent studio. I think our industry would benefit from more of them.”

Gilligan is repped by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.