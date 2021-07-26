Vince McMahon Limited Series on 1994 Steroid Case Set From WWE and Blumhouse

WWE and Blumhouse Television are tag-teaming on a limited series about Vince McMahon and the 1994 criminal case brought against the wrestling icon in which he was accused of supplying illegal anabolic steroids to his professional wrestlers.

"The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon" is in development now as a series. It's a the first-ever scripted dramatic portrayal of a period in the history of the WWE, and the first ever scripted portrayal of McMahon, not to mention many other legendary WWE Superstars of the 1990s.

McMahon himself will executive produce with Jason Blum, as will Blumhouse TV president Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold.

The series will be set in the '90s and delve into a time in which New York Post writer Phil Mushnick regularly hammered WWE chairman and CEO McMahon in his column, writing stories like “Legislators Give WWE a Free Pass on ‘Roids” and “McMahon Skips Through the Cemetery.” Those headlines caught the attention of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, which, in 1994 brought a criminal court case against McMahon for allegedly supplying steroids to WWE talent. With the WWE near bankruptcy, McMahon declined a plea deal and ultimately stood trial and was declared not guilty by a jury.

“Jason, Chris and their team at Blumhouse create amazing work and we look forward to delivering an inside look into one of the most pivotal moments in our company’s history,” Kevin Dunn, WWE executive producer and chief of global television distribution, said in a statement.



“We have a dramatic, riveting saga – one that’s crazier than fiction – that will appeal to the cross-section of Blumhouse and WWE fans,” McCumber said. "To say I’m thrilled about collaborating again with WWE is an understatement.”