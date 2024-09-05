WWE’s Vince McMahon Gets Investigative Doc Treatment in First Trailer for Bill Simmons Netflix Series

Vince McMahon is the latest subject to get a buzzy Netflix deep dive. The six-episode docuseries “Mr. McMahon” will premiere globally on the streamer Sept. 25.

“People wondered who I really am, portray me like I’m a bad guy. But no one really knows me,” McMahon says during an interview in this first trailer.

The camera then cuts to talking head footage of WWE legends such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hulk Hogan and John Cena discussing the former CEO of the wresting organization. The trailer then rapidly flips through several scandals, including steroid use in the WWE and a lawsuit against McMahon that accuses him of “countless depraved and humiliating acts,” a news anchor summarizes.

“What you expect, that’s exactly what you’re going to get,” Johnson says. Watch the full trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwKm7WM_P8E

From The Ringer founder and CEO Bill Simmons and the executive producer behind “Tiger King” Chris Smith, “Mr. McMahon” chronicles the rise and fall of the controversial co-founder of the WWE. When McMahon bought the league from his father, he did so with the goal of making this niche sport more mainstream. To the surprise of many, he accomplished this goal, turning small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse.

Critics and supporters were surprised once again when McMahon became the center of a hush-money scandal, causing him to step down from the organization in 2022. He later returned to the sport after Endeavor Group Holdings merged with Zuffa, the owner of Ultimate Fighting Championship, to create TKO Group Holdings. McMahon served as the executive chairman of this new company until he resigned in January of this year following allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault. McMahon and the WWE are currently being investigated by the DOJ.

“Mr. McMahon” promises to be an “unflinching, no-holds-barred” deep dive into both the league and McMahon’s life, a press release for the series reads. The docuseries was created from over 200 hours of interviews of everyone from McMahon prior to his resignation to business associates and some of the biggest names in wrestling history.

Smith, who has previously worked on “Fyre,” “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” and “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond” will direct the series. Smith and Simmons will executive produce alongside Zara Duffy. “Mr. McMahon” is produced by Library Films in association with Ringer Films.