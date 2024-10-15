Vince McMahon Accuser Says He Sexually Abused Her Alongside Physical Therapist

Janel Grant, who has accused former WWE CEO Vince McMahon of sexually abusing and trafficking her, said in a new court filing that she was sent to Dr. Carlon Colker by McMahon was treated by him with unknown substances, which she believes was at McMahon’s direction. In the filing and an accompanying statement, she also claims that Colker employed a physical therapist who participated in sexually abusing her.

That includes “one instance in which McMahon defecated on Ms. Grant’s head and forced her to continue engaging in a sexual act with the Peak Wellness employee,” according to the statement, which provides additional detail to some of the allegations made in Grant’s initial suit.

As Grant suffered from what she describes as symptoms of severe stress and trauma from being abused, McMahon coerced her to schedule appointments with Peak Wellness, according to Grant. Colker “repeatedly” medicated Grant, including through intravenous medication, she asserts.

Colker was paid by McMahon and, according to Grant’s lawyers, the clinic has refused to provide Grant’s full medical and billing records. While documents have been provided, they have declined to send electronic medical records and have sent only paper records, which Grant’s team asserts are incomplete.

Tuesday’s filing is meant to compel Colker and his Peak Wellness clinic to turn over Grant’s full electronic medical and billing records. They are also seeking messages between Colker and McMahon concerning Grant, as well as seeking information about Colker’s involvement in recommending an attorney to Grant to negotiate a non-disclosure agreement.

Grant’s filing reveals Colker’s identity after referring to him in her initial suit as “Celebrity Doctor” and his facility as “Alternative Clinic.”

“Imagine being at your most vulnerable, and the doctor you are told to see only makes you feel worse,” Grant’s attorney Ann Callis said in a statement. “Our filing today makes clear that Dr . Colker violated ethical and medical standards when he injected unknown substances into Janel’s body and directed her to take unlabeled pills while dismissing her basic questions about those drugs.”

McMahon and Colker have both sought to block Grant’s attempts to gain access to medical and billion records, as well as messages between Colker and McMahon.

Along with suing McMahon, Grant has also sued former WWE executive John Laurinaitis and the WWE organization itself. Her suit itself is currently on hold, at the request of the federal government, as it conducts its own investigation into McMahon.

Grant’s attorneys are set to hold a press briefing following the new filing at 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific.

McMahon’s career, including the allegations from Grant, were explored as part of recent Netflix docuseries “Mr. McMahon.” McMahon stopped participating in the documentary and canceled his final interviews after allegations from Grant and others became public.