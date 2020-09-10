Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn Body-Swap Thriller ‘Freaky’ Gets November Release in Theaters

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions are planning a Nov. 13 theatrical release for “Freaky,” a horror take on the body-swap genre starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn.

The film, directed by Christopher Landon (“Happy Death Day”), follows 17-year-old Millie (Newton) who becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer.

Soon, The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to switch bodies, and she learns that she has just 24 hours to switch back before the swap becomes permanent. With help from her friends, she races against the clock to lift the curse.

The film also stars Misha Osherovich, Celeste O’Connor, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran and Dana Drori.

Landon wrote “Freaky” alongside Michael Kennedy (Fox’s “Bordertown”). Jason Blum is producing, and the film is produced by Blumhouse Productions in association with Divide/Conquer. Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno are executive producing.

“Freaky” will open on Nov. 13 against a surprisingly crowded lineup of movies, including Disney/20th Century Studio’s “Deep Water” with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, as well as “The Comeback Trail” starring Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman, and the Greta Thunberg documentary, “I Am Greta.”

Watch the trailer above.