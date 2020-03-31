Vincent Marzello, ‘Never Say Never Again’ and ‘Bob the Builder’ Actor, Dies at 68

Vincent Marzello, an actor who has appeared in the James Bond films “Never Say Never Again” and “The Spy Who Loved Me,” as well as lent his voice to the animated series “Bob the Builder,” has died. He was 68.

Marzello was treated for cancer in 2009 and was then diagnosed with early onset dementia following his treatment. His wife, “Notting Hill” actress Lorelei King, shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

“The love of my life, my darling husband Vincent Marzello, died this morning. To those who knew him, I am sorry to post the news rather than contact you personally, but I am overwhelmed. My heart is broken,” King said.

After a few TV roles, Marzello’s first film part was an unnamed role in “The Spy Who Loved Me” in 1977, followed by another role in the original “Superman” film. He’d appear alongside 007 again, this time Sean Connery, in 1983’s “Never Say Never Again.” He would also play Anthony Cox, Yoko Ono’s ex-husband, in the TV movie “John and Yoko: A Love Story,” from 1985.

Some of his other film credits include “The Witches,” “A Kid In King Arthur’s Court,” “The Fragile Heart” and “Velvet Goldmine.” For over 70 episodes across over 15 years, Marzello also provided the voice of Farmer Pickles in the animated series “Bob the Builder.” Earlier this month, the voice actor who played Bob the Builder himself, William Dufris, also passed away at age 62.

Marzello was a native of Brooklyn in New York and lived with King in London.

